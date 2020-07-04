KAMBLE - Kaizer T.
June 27, 2020, age 82, loving father of Dr. Ravi Kaizer Kamble (Prabha Sipi Bhandari) and Tara Nicole Kamble; cherished grandfather of Suryan Kamble and Aryana Kamble; dear brother of Prathap (Rayna) Kamble, Chitra Kamble, Rani (the late Uma) Shetty and Laila (Satish) Bhandary; also survived by countless cousins, nieces and nephews, who all loved him dearly. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will be no Memorial Service; however, a Celebration-of-Life event will be announced in the future, once larger social gatherings are again possible. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to any of his favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
), Red Cross (www.redcross.org
) and Doctors Without Borders
(www.doctorswithoutborders.org
).