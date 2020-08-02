GANJE - Karen A.

July 26, 2020, age 68, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved daughter of Alice F. (nee Ornat) and the late Henry Ganje; dearest sister of Michael (René) Ganje, Mark Ganje and Kenneth Ganje; dear aunt of Chris, Janelle and Jason Ganje; also survived by aunts and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, August 6, from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Karen was a retiree of National Fuel after 47 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store