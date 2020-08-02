1/
Karen A. GANJE
GANJE - Karen A.
July 26, 2020, age 68, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved daughter of Alice F. (nee Ornat) and the late Henry Ganje; dearest sister of Michael (René) Ganje, Mark Ganje and Kenneth Ganje; dear aunt of Chris, Janelle and Jason Ganje; also survived by aunts and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, August 6, from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Karen was a retiree of National Fuel after 47 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 706-0200
