CHRISTIANO - Karen E.
(nee Weagraff)
August 21, 2020, age 74. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond H. and Margaret L. Weagraff; dearest mother of Ann Marie (Gary) Klosko, Catherine (late David Tom III) Evans and Angela (Christopher) Christiano-Baker; loving grandmother of Sarah, David, Rachel, Madeline, Elizabeth, Isabella and Olive; adored great-grandmother of Nolan Costello; dear sister of Kathryn Weagraff, Charles (Barbara Collins) Weagraff and the late Rae Ann (Richard) Lippert; cousin of Patricia Windus; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. A private interment in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Karen's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Western New York Chapter, 4245 Union Rd. Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Share memories and condolences on Karen's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com