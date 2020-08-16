COOMBER - Karen L.
August 12, 2020, formerly of the City of Tonawanda. Mother of the late William "B.C." Coomber Jr. and Ashley (Gregory) McQuiggan; daughter of Robert and Lorraine Pickel; sister of Robert Jr. (Kathy), Michael (Ann) and Jeff (Debbie) Pickel, and Lori Collignon; grandmother of Mykka and Quinlan; also survived by many nieces and nephews; best-friend of Joan Panepinto; friend of Dennis. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, at 10 AM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com