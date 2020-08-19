SMITH - Karen M.
(nee Schnittker)
Age 61, of Amherst, passed away unexpectedly, August 14, 2020. Mother of Justine N. Smith and Matthew J. Smith; grandmother of Charley; daughter of Irma R. (nee Wagner) Schnittker and the late Warren L. Schnittker who died in April, 2020; sister of Donna (Doug) Heim and Raymond (Janet) Schnittker; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Karen was a 1977 graduate of Starpoint High School and worked at CitiCorp in Amherst over 30 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 21st, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. A private Mass of Christian Burial in St. Christopher R.C. Church will be held Saturday followed by a private interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com