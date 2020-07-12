BLEECHER - Karoline E.
(nee Emilson)
of Williamsville, entered into rest on July 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Paul (Cathy) Bleecher, robert "Bob" Bleecher, JoAnne (Michael) Mroziak and Kathy Bleecher; cherished grandmother of Andy, Becky, Sarah, Adam and Kari; loving daughter of the late Herbert and Francelia Emilson; dear sister of the late Rudy (Pauline) Emilson; fond aunt of Jeff Emilson; also survived by a loving extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com