Kate (Suznovich) BERTRAM
BERTRAM - Kate
(nee Suznovich)
July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Boyd; dear mother of Lynne (Rick) Krisnosky, Boyd (Cheryl), Glen (Roseanne), Paul (Chrissy), Karena Bertram and the late Deborah (late David) Hood; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth Pembleton, Irene Parker, Anna Cico, Joseph, Louis Suznovich, Dona Abbott and the late Sam, Marie and Evelyn Suznovich; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
