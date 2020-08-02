BERTRAM - Kate
(nee Suznovich)
July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Boyd; dear mother of Lynne (Rick) Krisnosky, Boyd (Cheryl), Glen (Roseanne), Paul (Chrissy), Karena Bertram and the late Deborah (late David) Hood; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth Pembleton, Irene Parker, Anna Cico, Joseph, Louis Suznovich, Dona Abbott and the late Sam, Marie and Evelyn Suznovich; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.