Katherine E. "Katie" JANISH
JANISH - Katherine E. "Katie"
Unexpectedly, at age 26, June 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of Barbara (Robert) Dempsey and Jerome Janish; sister of Lauren E. Janish; also survived by loving boyfriend Ryan Shaw; and by many loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. A Memorial Celebration of Katie's Life will be held on Wednesday at 12pm in Potter's Park, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY (behind the funeral home). The family will receive friends following the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings will be observed. Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation of WNY, http://www.kfwny.org or Younglife - Buffalo South, http://www.buffalosouth.younglife.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
