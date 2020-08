DALY - Katherine T. (nee Rossi)August 8, 2020, age 75, beloved wife of 38 years to Daniel E. Daly; dearest daughter of the late Anthony and Sarina (nee Fiorella) Rossi; she will be sadly missed by many loving cousins and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately. A Celebration of Katherine's Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Katherine's Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com