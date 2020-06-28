LAMOUREUX - Kathleen A. (nee Verner)
Of Delevan, NY, June 26, 2020, beloved wife of Charles J. Lamoureux; dear mother of Joseph Lamoureux; sister of Sandra Verner; daughter-in-law of Edward J. (Carol J.) Lamoureux. Funeral Service private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Of Delevan, NY, June 26, 2020, beloved wife of Charles J. Lamoureux; dear mother of Joseph Lamoureux; sister of Sandra Verner; daughter-in-law of Edward J. (Carol J.) Lamoureux. Funeral Service private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.