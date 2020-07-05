ROBERTS - Kathleen Andersen
58, of Sinclairville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in UPMC, Hamot. She was born September 12, 1961 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Murray and Joan Carney Andersen. Kathleen was a graduate of Mount St. Mary's High School in Tonawanda. She was self-employed as a Court Stenographer and was employed with Chautauqua County Grand Jury Courts as court stenographer. Kathy lived her life with great energy and passion. A sense of adventure shone through her travels with beloved husband, Mark, children, Mom, family and friends. She was a magic cook who conjured spectacular meals at home, in fishing camps or sailing in the Caribbean. Her pantry was filled with the fruits of her gardens. No dance floor was complete without Kathy and her Converse sneakers. Kathy is onto her next great adventure reunited with her son, Ryan; her Dad, Murray; brother, Kevin; and dear friend Charlie. She will live in our hearts forever. She is survived by her husband Mark Roberts whom she married March 31, 1990 of Sinclairville; three sons, Sean (Melissa) Casullo of Orchard Park, Kevin Casullo of Jamestown, Derek (Lisa) Roberts of Buffalo; four grandchildren, Liam, Layla, Brynn, Taylor; three sisters, Lynne (Rod) Jensen of S.C., Carol (Leo) Finucane of Rochester, Nancy (David) Mislin of Williamsville, brother: David Andersen of Jupiter, FL; a daughter-in-law Jill Casullo of Lancaster; a sister-in-law Kristan Andersen-Bronstein of Buffalo, NY; Kathleen is preceded in death by her father, Murray Andersen; her son, Ryan Casullo; and brother, Kevin Andersen. Visitation will not be observed at this time. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital 387 E. South St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.Visit our website www.falconerfuneralhome.net
