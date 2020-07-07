1/1
Kathleen L. (Schultz) COOK
COOK - Kathleen L.
(nee Schultz)
Suddenly, July 2, 2020, age 73; beloved wife of 55 years to Roger J. Cook; loving mother of James (Bernadette), Pamela (David) Shafer, Kenneth (Andrea), and Stephen (Amy); cherished grandmother of Casey (Ian McKim), Kirstin, Corey (Miranda), Kenneth, and Ryan; adored great grandmother of Isabella and Everett; she will be sadly missed by siblings, nieces, nephews, and family. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Kathleen's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 7, 2020.
