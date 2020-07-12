PUGLIA - Kathleen M.
(nee Moranski)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to Charles V. Puglia; loving daughter of the late Michael Moranski; dear sister of the late Dorothy Ann Moranski and the late Michael Moranski Jr.; sister-in-law of Michael (Carol) Puglia, Kathleen (Craig) Smith and the late Victor (Diane) Puglia; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, Sadilyn. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda on Saturday morning (July 18th) at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com