SITEK - Kathleen M.
July 19, 2020, of Buffalo. Loving mother of Renae Usiak, Lisa (Brian Abramowski) Usiak, Pamela Usiak, and Jillian (Tony) Stanton; cherished gram of Megan, Katie, Stephanie, Patrick, Brianna, Darryl, Jeffrey, Anthony, Arianna, and Addison; great-gram of Natalia, Nathaniel and Nikolai; dear sister of Gary (late Nancy) Sitek; also survived by nieces. Family present Thursday, 4-7 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Liturgy will be held at 7 PM that evening. Flowers declined, donations to the Erie County SPCA are appreciated.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.