1/
Kathryn A. WROBEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WROBEL - Kathryn A.
Passed away July 3, 2020. She is survived by her two loving children ,Anthony J. Wrobel and Donna (James) DiRienzo; five beloved grandchildren Tyler Wrobel, Christopher Wrobel, Brandon Wrobel, Jesse DiRienzo and Karlie DiRienzo; also survived by two brothers, Paul (Cathy) Pelka, Mark (Barbara) Pelka; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Wrobel in 2011. Friends and relatives are invited to a Visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC., where a Funeral Service will take place at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Indian Falls Cemetery. Please visit rossakron.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY 14001
716-542-7700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved