WROBEL - Kathryn A.
Passed away July 3, 2020. She is survived by her two loving children ,Anthony J. Wrobel and Donna (James) DiRienzo; five beloved grandchildren Tyler Wrobel, Christopher Wrobel, Brandon Wrobel, Jesse DiRienzo and Karlie DiRienzo; also survived by two brothers, Paul (Cathy) Pelka, Mark (Barbara) Pelka; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Wrobel in 2011. Friends and relatives are invited to a Visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC., where a Funeral Service will take place at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Indian Falls Cemetery. Please visit rossakron.com