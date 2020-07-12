Morgan - Kathryn Eileen
(nee McKenzie)
Of Orchard Park, at the age of 93, on July 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert J. Morgan; mother of Margaret and Robert Scott (Teresa) Morgan; sister of the late Edward (late Shawnie) and John (late Dolores) McKenzie; grandmother of James (fiancé Kelly O'Connell) Dombrowski, Nancy (Ryan Gill) Morgan, Karen (Daniel Creekman) Morgan, Joseph (Cati) Morgan, Philip (Erika) Morgan and Allison (Travis Griffin) Morgan; great-Grandmother of Katherine Creekman, Lillian Creekman, Harrison Gill; Carmelo, Joseph and Adriana Morgan; Liam, Robert, Troy and Lilah Morgan and Chace and Gia Griffin. Visitation will be private. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker." Please visit. www.GANNONFUNERAL.com