1/1
Kathryn Eileen (McKenzie) Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morgan - Kathryn Eileen
(nee McKenzie)
Of Orchard Park, at the age of 93, on July 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert J. Morgan; mother of Margaret and Robert Scott (Teresa) Morgan; sister of the late Edward (late Shawnie) and John (late Dolores) McKenzie; grandmother of James (fiancé Kelly O'Connell) Dombrowski, Nancy (Ryan Gill) Morgan, Karen (Daniel Creekman) Morgan, Joseph (Cati) Morgan, Philip (Erika) Morgan and Allison (Travis Griffin) Morgan; great-Grandmother of Katherine Creekman, Lillian Creekman, Harrison Gill; Carmelo, Joseph and Adriana Morgan; Liam, Robert, Troy and Lilah Morgan and Chace and Gia Griffin. Visitation will be private. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker." Please visit. www.GANNONFUNERAL.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY 14218
(716) 824-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved