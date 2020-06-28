PETERS - Kathryn Marie

(nee Smith)

Age 95, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020.Kathryn was born August 15, 1924 in Lancaster, New York. She was the eldest of three daughters, born to Claude and Lucy (Wheeler) Smith. She married Edward Peters on March 20, 1948 at the Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. They had four children, Ellen, Dale, John, and Don. During most of their working years they lived in Deerfield, IL. Kathryn worked many years as an accountant. Her skills were learned on the job, as she had no previous educational training. Eventually she was able to own the business and for several years brought in her daughter-in-law, Pam Peters, as co-owner. After retirement, Kathryn and Ed moved to Tama, IA where they purchased a home and enjoyed the beginning of their retirement years. Next move came when they decided to split their time between Bagley, WI for the summer months, and much warmer winters spent in Tucson, AZ. Several years after Ed passed in 2004, she decided it was time to make one more move to Raymore, Missouri where she remained until her passing.She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her sisters Jane (Smith) Kuntz, Eleanor (Smith) Wertz, brothers-in-laws Bud Kuntz, Fred Wertz, son-in-law Gary Clemens, and grandson Matthew Clemens. Kathryn was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved reading, the outdoors, travel, quilting, history, volunteering, and her church family. She stayed active by walking, swimming, and her weekly shuffleboard games. Kathryn was selfless and always put others ahead of herself. Never wanting to talk about her own accomplishments, she was in the girl scouts, a member of the Cayuga Jr Rifle Club in High School and certified as a sharpshooter by the National Rifle Association Jr club. She was salutatorian of her graduating class, and very proficient in shorthand and typing. Kathryn is survived by daughter Ellen Clemens, and sons Dale Peters (Pam), John Peters, and Don Peters (Lonnie); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time in Raymore, with final internment at the Lancaster Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or the Christian Appalachian Project, 2528 Palumbo, Dr. Lexington, KY 40509. Arrangements: CULLEN FUNERAL HOME, Raymore, Missouri, 816-322-5278.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store