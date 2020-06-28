KAZMIERCZAK - Kathryne P. (nee Ross)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David R. Kazmierczak; devoted mother of LaVerne (Anthony) Serra; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Thomas) Shanor and Anthony Serra; adored great-grandmother of Brantley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.