Katrina L. (Dixon) FERGUSON
FERGUSON - Katrina L. (nee Dixon)
Passed on July 11, 2020, after a short illness in Virginia Beach, VA. Katrina was born in Buffalo, NY and worked at Buffalo General Hospital and the Buffalo Board of Education, before relocating to Virginia. Services are August 3, 2020 5-7 PM public walk through. Following the set state guidelines, all are required to wear masks. ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Funeral Tuesday 12 Noon to 1 PM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Campus.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
716-834-0324
