Kenneth "Ken" AGUGLIA
Aguglia - Kenneth "Ken"
Age 74, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side. Ken was born in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Carmelo "Mike" and Catherine Giambrone Aguglia. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kenmore, NY, since the 70's and the Carolinas Italian American Organization "CIAO," and turtle patrol in North Myrtle Beach. Ken proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves for 8 years. He graduated with an Associates Degree in accounting from UB (SUNY Buffalo). He worked at Hart Schaffner Marx (formerly know as M. Wile & Company) as a Computer Analyst. Ken was a kind, loving, friendly, generous, caring, loyal and witty man. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Ken was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed doing things around the house. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan (Joe) Wild; and sister-in-law Donna Feroleto Attardo. Surviving are: his wife of 52 years, Kathleen (nee Feroleto) Aguglia; one daughter, Cara Marie (Thomas) Kiblin of Ashburn, VA; one son, Justin (Laura) Aguglia of Clay, NY; five grandchildren, Andrew Kiblin, Danielle Kiblin, Brayden Aguglia, Camryn Aguglia and Ellygrace Aguglia; siblings Richard (rose Marie) and Dominic (Mary Jo) Feroleto; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Kens memory to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org. Sign an online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
GOLDFINCH FUNERAL HOME, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Guest Book sponsored by Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

