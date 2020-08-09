1/1
Kenneth C. SHAUL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAUL - Kenneth C.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 28 years to Karen (nee Haettich) Shaul; devoted father of Brandon Shaul, Bailey (Egor) Shaul, and Valerie (Scott) Kornacki; cherished grandfather of Annabelle, Colin, and Chase; loving son of the late Warren and Gail Shaul; dear brother of Kim (Dennis) Budziszewski, and the late Michael (Karen) Shaul, and Eileen (Art) Poblocki; also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Shaul was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Friday, August 14, from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning, August 15th, at 11 o'clock in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Inurnment St. Matthew's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved