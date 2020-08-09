SHAUL - Kenneth C.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 28 years to Karen (nee Haettich) Shaul; devoted father of Brandon Shaul, Bailey (Egor) Shaul, and Valerie (Scott) Kornacki; cherished grandfather of Annabelle, Colin, and Chase; loving son of the late Warren and Gail Shaul; dear brother of Kim (Dennis) Budziszewski, and the late Michael (Karen) Shaul, and Eileen (Art) Poblocki; also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Shaul was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Friday, August 14, from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning, August 15th, at 11 o'clock in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Inurnment St. Matthew's Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com