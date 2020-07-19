Landes - Kenneth E.
Of Hamburg, NY, July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Ellen F. Landes (nee Feairheller); loving father of Paul (Pauline) Landes and the late Pamela M. Landes; cherished Papa of Stephanie Landes (Walker), Jeremy Landes, and James (Marisa) Landes; great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of Kitty (Robert) Gerstner, and the late James and Robert Landes; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Kenny was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War and proudly served as a Hamburg Police Officer for 50 years. Kenny was also a Lifetime Member of the Scranton Volunteer Fire Department and a dedicated member of the American Legion, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Freemasons. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com