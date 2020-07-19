1/1
Kenneth E. LANDES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Landes - Kenneth E.
Of Hamburg, NY, July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Ellen F. Landes (nee Feairheller); loving father of Paul (Pauline) Landes and the late Pamela M. Landes; cherished Papa of Stephanie Landes (Walker), Jeremy Landes, and James (Marisa) Landes; great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of Kitty (Robert) Gerstner, and the late James and Robert Landes; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Kenny was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War and proudly served as a Hamburg Police Officer for 50 years. Kenny was also a Lifetime Member of the Scranton Volunteer Fire Department and a dedicated member of the American Legion, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Freemasons. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved