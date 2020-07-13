SCHUH - Kenneth L.
July 11, 2020, age 82, beloved husband of 60 years to Ann (nee Becker) Schuh; devoted father of Thomas (late Bridget) (partner Tina Corcoran), Timothy, Todd (Carol) and Donna Fay; loving grandfather of Tammy (Miah), Amy, Brian, Julia, Matthew, William, Elise, Alex and Jacob; adored great-grandfather of Mercedez and Carter; predeceased by 12 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kenneth was a dedicated member of the Knights of St. John, B-5 Social Club, Kensington Boys Baseball, St. Aloysius Holy Name Society and Kensington High School Alumni Association. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends can share memories and condolences on Kenneth's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com