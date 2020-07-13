1/1
Kenneth L. SCHUH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHUH - Kenneth L.
July 11, 2020, age 82, beloved husband of 60 years to Ann (nee Becker) Schuh; devoted father of Thomas (late Bridget) (partner Tina Corcoran), Timothy, Todd (Carol) and Donna Fay; loving grandfather of Tammy (Miah), Amy, Brian, Julia, Matthew, William, Elise, Alex and Jacob; adored great-grandfather of Mercedez and Carter; predeceased by 12 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kenneth was a dedicated member of the Knights of St. John, B-5 Social Club, Kensington Boys Baseball, St. Aloysius Holy Name Society and Kensington High School Alumni Association. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends can share memories and condolences on Kenneth's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved