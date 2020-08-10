KUNA - Kenneth R.

August 8, 2020, of Lockport, NY, after a brief illness, beloved husband of the late Virginia Ann (nee Colling) Kuna; dearest father of Donna (Jason) Wilkie, Dawn (Christine) Kuna-Neto, Melissa (Donald) Malek, Christina Kuna and the late Michelle Hamblin; survived by twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; son of the late Richard and Dorothy (nee Kubiak) Kuna; beloved of Kimberly Lawson; survived by one sister; predeceased by one sister; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 AM, in St. Martha's Church, 10 French Rd., Depew, NY (please assemble at church). Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.) Cheektowaga on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, all patrons must wear face coverings when entering our funeral home and must maintain proper social distancing. Mr. Kuna was a retiree of the Erie County Sheriff's Dept. and an U.S. Army Veteran.







