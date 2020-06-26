Kenneth R. TURNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURNER - Kenneth R.
June 24, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Paula M. (nee Masse) Turner; loving father of Kenneth R. Turner II, Lynn M. (Michael) Knop, Susan J. (Joseph) Zedick, Janette L. (Steven) Ohol, Tracy A. (James) Testa and the late Michael P. Turner; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; caring brother of the late James, Ronald, Bernard and Alan Turner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved