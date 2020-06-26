TURNER - Kenneth R.
June 24, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Paula M. (nee Masse) Turner; loving father of Kenneth R. Turner II, Lynn M. (Michael) Knop, Susan J. (Joseph) Zedick, Janette L. (Steven) Ohol, Tracy A. (James) Testa and the late Michael P. Turner; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; caring brother of the late James, Ronald, Bernard and Alan Turner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
June 24, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Paula M. (nee Masse) Turner; loving father of Kenneth R. Turner II, Lynn M. (Michael) Knop, Susan J. (Joseph) Zedick, Janette L. (Steven) Ohol, Tracy A. (James) Testa and the late Michael P. Turner; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; caring brother of the late James, Ronald, Bernard and Alan Turner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.