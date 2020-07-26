SPAHN - Kenneth
July 18, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia Spahn; dearest father of Kenneth Spahn; loving grandfather of Courtney, Joseph and great-grandfather of Isabella; dear brother of Dolores Monica, June (James) Anzalone, Albert (Simone) and the late Robert (Kathleen), Joseph (late Helene) and Betty (late Edward) Stillspahn. A private service was held. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, (716) 822-1260.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.