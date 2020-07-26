1/
Kenneth SPAHN
SPAHN - Kenneth
July 18, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia Spahn; dearest father of Kenneth Spahn; loving grandfather of Courtney, Joseph and great-grandfather of Isabella; dear brother of Dolores Monica, June (James) Anzalone, Albert (Simone) and the late Robert (Kathleen), Joseph (late Helene) and Betty (late Edward) Stillspahn. A private service was held. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, (716) 822-1260.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220-2041
(716) 822-1260
