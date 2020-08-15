SNYDER - Kevin A.
August 12, 2020, age 52. Loving father of Shaun M. and Kevin P. Snyder; dear son of the late Eugene L. and Margaret C. (nee Raupp) Snyder; caring brother of Karen Snyder-Pope, Debbie Barry, Doug Snyder, Daniel (Kera) Snyder and Kristin (Tim) Karkruff; also survived by nieces Debby and Ashlee. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma, at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Kevin has been a volunteer fireman with the Marilla Fire Department since the age of 16. He transferred to Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Department where he currently was 3rd Asst. Chief. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com