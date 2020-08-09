1/1
Kevin D. HESSLER
HESSLER - Kevin D.
August 4, 2020, of West Seneca, after a brief illness, at age 59. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Justine (nee Pasternak) Hessler; proud father of Zachary and Alyssa (Ken Lowe) Hessler; dear brother of Karen (Tom) Stapleton, Ann (Jim) Bowback, Jim (Michele) Hessler and Mike Hessler; cherished brother-in-law of Marty (Connie) Pasternak, Mia (late Frank) Broderick, Dan (Jolene) Pasternak, Toni (Kris) Kaminski; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Kevin's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at Kevin's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
