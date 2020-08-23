SIBLEY - Kevin J.
Suddenly August 18, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Son of Barbara (nee Faltisco) and the late Richard Sibley; dear brother of Richard (Mary Bauer)Sibley, Tammy Sibley, Tina (John) Fiegel and Brian (Jill Sullivan) Sibley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where services will take place at 7:00 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com