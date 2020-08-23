1/
Kevin J. SIBLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIBLEY - Kevin J.
Suddenly August 18, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Son of Barbara (nee Faltisco) and the late Richard Sibley; dear brother of Richard (Mary Bauer)Sibley, Tammy Sibley, Tina (John) Fiegel and Brian (Jill Sullivan) Sibley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where services will take place at 7:00 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME
250 ORCHARD PARK RD
West Seneca, NY 14224-2631
(716) 825-5205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved