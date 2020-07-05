1/
Kevin L. SUNDERLIN
Sunderlin - Kevin L.
July 3, 2020 of Holland, NY. Son of the late Ray and Jean Sunderlin. Dear brother of Edward (Cathy) Sunderlin, Mona (late Donald) Rukavina, Laura, Dianne (Douglas) Empringham, Rhonda Sunderlin and Robin (Kevin) Nietopski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, July 11 from 12-1 at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora where funeral services will follow at 1pm. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
7166525549
