O'NEILL - Kevin T. Rev. Msgr.
Passed away August 11, 2020. Dear son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Reidy) O'Neill; brother of Robert (Grace "Betsi") O'Neill; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Visitation Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7 PM, at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY 14052. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Immaculate Conception School and/or Bishop Timon St. Jude High School. Msgr. O'Neill was the former pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church for 23 years. Please share your condolences at www.CANNANFH.com