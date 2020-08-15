1/1
Rev. Msgr. Kevin O'NEILL
O'NEILL - Kevin T. Rev. Msgr.
Passed away August 11, 2020. Dear son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Reidy) O'Neill; brother of Robert (Grace "Betsi") O'Neill; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Visitation Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7 PM, at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY 14052. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Immaculate Conception School and/or Bishop Timon St. Jude High School. Msgr. O'Neill was the former pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church for 23 years. Please share your condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
