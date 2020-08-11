ZEHLER - Kimberly S.
(nee Price)
August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of James M. Zehler; devoted mother to James M. Zehler, II and Mary "Franny" (Julian Horta-Kovacs) Zehler; dearest daughter of Mary S. Fredrickson. The family will be present Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.), where a funeral service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Kimberly was an employee of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, an avid music and animal lover and concert goer. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com