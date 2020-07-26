1/1
Kiyoko (Sameshima) LEPSCH
LEPSCH - Kiyoko
(nee Sameshima)
July 21, 2020, at 83. Beloved wife of the late Richard D. Lepsch; devoted mother of William, Robert, David (Laurie) and Edward Lepsch; loving grandmother of Aaron (Tristan), Jeremy (April), Edward (Kim) Jr., Brandon (Mariah), Jaclyn and the late Donald Lepsch; great-grandmother of Landon, Layla, Lily, Jacob, Cameron, Stella, Aria and Bria; also survived by loving relatives and many friends. Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
I send love and respect to your family.
Michele Marable
Friend
