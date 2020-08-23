KUNSELMAN - Larona E.
(nee Hudson)
August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Charles R. Kunselman; loving mother of Nancy (Jack) Chan, David Kunselman, Kelly (Chris) Kunselman, Doug Marrano and Shiloh (Jennifer) Hill; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Avarose, Kayla, Alivia, Dean, Everett, Erica and Jenna; dear sister of Gerald (Sandy) Hudson, Janis (Eugene) Champagne and the late Ronald Hudson; caring daughter-in-law of Phyllis Chestnut; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com