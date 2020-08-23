1/1
Larona E. (Hudson) KUNSELMAN
KUNSELMAN - Larona E.
(nee Hudson)
August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Charles R. Kunselman; loving mother of Nancy (Jack) Chan, David Kunselman, Kelly (Chris) Kunselman, Doug Marrano and Shiloh (Jennifer) Hill; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Avarose, Kayla, Alivia, Dean, Everett, Erica and Jenna; dear sister of Gerald (Sandy) Hudson, Janis (Eugene) Champagne and the late Ronald Hudson; caring daughter-in-law of Phyllis Chestnut; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14209
(716) 883-9200
