Larry J. ATTI
ATTI - Larry J.
Of Angola, NY, July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Saraleen Atti; loving father of Stephanie (Randy Bowen) Atti and Larry Atti; brother of Louis C. (Beverley) Atti and Rosalie (Rob) Roblee. Friends may call Monday from 2-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will follow at 7 PM. Larry was a US Army Sergeant, serving in the 1st Air Calvary in Vietnam. He and his wife operated Kookies Deli in Angola for over 50 Years.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
27
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Wow, what a shock, My prayers and Sympathies to Larry’s Family. So many good times and funny moments working together years ago, in the beach bar circuit.
Those were the best days!
Dan Muscato
Friend
July 25, 2020
To the Atti Families. My deepest condolences on the loss of Larry. We had many good, fun memories of our days working the beach bars. My prayers are with everyone. Keep a cold one ready Larry.
Dan Muscato
Friend
July 25, 2020
Larry and I went to school together and my family frequented kookies all the time he was a good guy and a fellow veteran Rest In Peace brother prayers are in for the family sorry for your loss Sara
Bill Lewis
Friend
