ATTI - Larry J.

Of Angola, NY, July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Saraleen Atti; loving father of Stephanie (Randy Bowen) Atti and Larry Atti; brother of Louis C. (Beverley) Atti and Rosalie (Rob) Roblee. Friends may call Monday from 2-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will follow at 7 PM. Larry was a US Army Sergeant, serving in the 1st Air Calvary in Vietnam. He and his wife operated Kookies Deli in Angola for over 50 Years.







