Larry McFARLAND

McFARLAND - Larry
Unexpectedly left us on July 21, 2020. Husband and life love of Michelle (Granda) McFarland for 30 years; loving son of Mary (James Wegrzyn) and the late Ron (Sandi) McFarland; loved son-in-law to Marlene Granda; brother to Dan (Melanie) McFarland; brother-in-law to Rene (Obed) Casillas and Joe (Angi) Granda; uncle to Paxton and Andrew Granda; proud Godfather and Uncle to Lauren and Nicole Swimline and "Grandson" Jamieson. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Larry's passion was his family, friends, and music. He made numerous friends throughout his life, working in local radio for 15 years, singing with local bands, and through work. He was known for his tremendous voice in all the bands he played with, for his larger-than-life personality, and just being full of the "juices of life". We wish to give special love to Leslie Pfalzer, Mike and Cathy Renzoni, as well as Tom Schuh and Tina Corcoran - You are our brothers and sisters. Also, heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and staff at the South Buffalo Mercy CVICU for all the care you gave him. A private memorial for the family will be held at a later date.
