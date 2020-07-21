1/1
Laura Ann MUNDT
Of North Tonawanda, NY. (Resided in Tampa, FL, with family.) Entered into rest on July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Mundt, Sr.; loving mother of Raymond E. Mundt, Jr.; Christine A. Miklas (Mundt); Sandra A. Krueger (Mundt); mother-in-law to Harry P. Miklas; Gregory Krueger; cherished grandmother of Scott and Holly Miklas, Brad Miklas; great-grandmother of Scarlett Miklas and Brandon Stoneking. Was a longtime employee of M&T Bank, Tonawanda, NY, loved boating, gardening, enjoyed volunteering at Trinity Hospital, FL. Loved getting together with family drinking a few beers! A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
My condolences to Laura’s family. I worked with Laura at M&T Bank for many years. She was always such a sweet, funny lady. She loved her family. It was an honor to work with her and to know her, Ray, and Sandy. ❤
Amy Newman
Coworker
July 22, 2020
It Was A Honer To No You And Your Family For So Many Years God Speed Till We Meet Again With Love The Kusmierski's
Jeff
Family
