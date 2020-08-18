1/1
Laura J. SCHUBEL
SCHUBEL - Laura J.
71, a graduate of Lewiston Porter Senior High School and St. Lawrence University, died peacefully August 13, 2020 in Olean. She lived many years and worked in Mt. Vernon, OH, later Texas, and again in Mt. Vernon prior to moving to Olean. She loved tennis, sailing, and staying connected with her children and their families. Surviving are two daughters, Emily Schubel of Powell, OH and Molly (Craig) Robertson of Aurora, Ontario; three grandchildren, Julian Robertson, Desmond Higgins and Mary Anne Robertson; two sisters, Susan (Joseph) Sardina of Lewiston and Anne (Kim) Bryant of Pittsford and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held by family at a later date. Burial will be in Youngstown. Please consider memorials to Wounded Warrior Project. Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 18, 2020.
