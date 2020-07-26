CASTONGUAY - Laura M.

(nee Walsh)

July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Dale E. Castonguay; loving mother of Sarah (Richard) Vittoria, Paul (Jennifer), Caitlin (Richard) Pantano, Jessica (Timothy) Kline, James (Andrea), Luke, and the late Dale (Rachel) Castonguay Jr.; dear sister of Patrick J. (Kathleen), Thomas J. (Patsy), Paul J., Daniel F. (Charlie), Michael J. (Mollie), Maryellen, Timothy J. (Mary), Margaret M. (Michael) Moran, and the late James P. Walsh Jr.; cherished grandmother of Dreux, Hannah, Laura, Jonah, Anna, Declan, Veronica, Thomas, Saraid, Eamonn, Timothy, Cillian, and Kennedy; also survived bu aunts, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Sunday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Martin of Tours Church. Face mask and social distancing will be required at all times.







