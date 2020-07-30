LIPIEC - Laurene C.
(nee Mumby)
July 28, 2020, suddenly, of Williamsville at age 70. Beloved wife of Joseph M. Lipiec; devoted mother of Adrienne (Todd) Barkhymer and Michael Lipiec; loving grandmother of Adam and Patrick Barkhymer; dear sister of Loyall (Teresa) Mumby, Linda James and Lucille (David) Borton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main St. & Harris Hill Rd).