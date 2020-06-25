SAMS - Lawrence J., Jr.
April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 21 years to Heather Yannello; dearest father of Erinn (Valentine Stachowski, fiance;) and Christopher, all of Buffalo, NY. He was the loving son of the late Honor (Carroll) and Lawrence J. Sams, Sr. and cherished brother of Honor (William) Martin of Lockport, NY, Mary (John) Wideman of Akron, NY and Sheila (Edmund) Collum of East Hampton, NY. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; three grandnephews; a grandniece and many cousins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 27, 10:30 AM, at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Contributions in Larry's name can be made to Crime Stoppers Buffalo, PO Box 862, Williamsville, NY 14221 or crimestoppersbuffalo.com. To view Larry's Mass online Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 AM. Please visit www.StGregs.org/live-stream. Please share condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 21 years to Heather Yannello; dearest father of Erinn (Valentine Stachowski, fiance;) and Christopher, all of Buffalo, NY. He was the loving son of the late Honor (Carroll) and Lawrence J. Sams, Sr. and cherished brother of Honor (William) Martin of Lockport, NY, Mary (John) Wideman of Akron, NY and Sheila (Edmund) Collum of East Hampton, NY. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; three grandnephews; a grandniece and many cousins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 27, 10:30 AM, at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Contributions in Larry's name can be made to Crime Stoppers Buffalo, PO Box 862, Williamsville, NY 14221 or crimestoppersbuffalo.com. To view Larry's Mass online Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 AM. Please visit www.StGregs.org/live-stream. Please share condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.