NOWICKI - Lawrence "Larry"

August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Oliada "Lee" (Wegst) Nowicki. Devoted father of Adam (Maria) Nowicki. Dear son of the late William and Eleanor (Reczek) Nowicki. Brother of Camille Dishman, Pam Mathis and the late Melane Mancuso. Brother-in-law of Carl (Susan) Wegst. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union road), Cheektowaga, NY, Tuesday 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY, Wednesday at 10 AM. Family present at the Cathedral from 9 AM. Mr. Nowicki was a member of the Y.M.S. of R. Flowers are gratefully declined. COVID restrictions apply.







