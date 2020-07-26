1/1
Lawrence R. "Pops" HORNBERGER
HORNBERGER - Lawrence R. "Pops"
Of Hamburg, NY, born October 22, 1924, passed away July 3, 2020. He was a WWII veteran and a retired steel worker from Bethlehem Steel. He lived most of his life in the neighborhood of Steelton. He was very well liked by the Steelton neighborhood youth. He enjoyed gardening, drawing and writing cartoons. He very much adored his wife Joanne, who passed away in 2014. Lawrence is survived by sister Mildred Metzger and brother Joe Hornberger; three children Larry, Tom and Ann; grandchildren Sherry, Larry, Kayla and TJ; great-grandchildren Austin, Bailey, Luana, Jonah, Raelyn and Thoren. He was also preceded in death by his twin girls (Loretta and Lynn). Services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
He loved to dance with Grandma. He could dance us all off of our feet! Love you, Grandpa.
Kayla Switzer
Family
July 26, 2020
LARRY AND FAMILY,
MY SYMPATHIES ON THE PASSING OF YOUR DAD.
KEN THOMAS
Friend
