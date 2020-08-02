Over the years my husband and I wondered where Lawson was. He was our neighbor, living in the lake in Burt NY. Every once in awhile he would call me or I him. We would have long conversations about our love for God and lessons learned. We knew that Lawson prayed for our family. When we lost touch we continued to pray for him. He is in the presence of his Lord and Savior. No more voices but the voice of Jesus.

Edith Housel

Neighbor