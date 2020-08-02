REEVES - Lawson B. "Butch"
Died tragically in his Albuquerque, NM, home when a fire occurred shortly before midnight on November 26, 2019. Lawson was preceded in death by his father, Harold; mother, Florence; and sister, Sally Lindberg. He is survived by brothers, Ronald (Bernice) Reeves of Dallas, TX, Jan (Virginia) Reeves of North Tonawanda, NY; brother-in-law Bert Lindberg of Palm Harbor, FL; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Lawson was born in Niagara Falls, NY. He lived near Wilson, NY until he was seven, at which time his family moved to North Tonawanda, NY. He attended school there, graduating from NTHS in the class of 1963. During class re-unions over 57 years, the question "whatever became of Lawson?" was asked many times. This missive will hopefully answer that question. After high school Lawson graduated in 1965 from Erie County Technical Institute (ECC-north) as a NYS licensed optician. He went to New York City to work. While there, as the Vietnam War was building, his supervisor advised that he join the Navy Reserve. He enlisted in November 1965, and was called up to active duty for two years in late 1966. He served aboard the fleet repair ship (AR-14) USS Cadmus, working in the optical repair section; advancing in rank to petty office 3rd class. Upon release from active duty he went to Baylor University, then transferred to Buffalo State College where he graduated with a BA in fine arts. In the late 1970s he sought out graduate classes in fine art in Mexico and Italy as he advanced a promising career as a professional artist. In mid 1980, his long time friends saw a change in Lawson which troubled them. It was in 1982, upon returning to Buffalo, after a year in New Zealand, that Lawson knew all was not right and he sought help for the mental illness which had taken over his life. With treatment from the VA life became tolerable, but the "voices" were always in the background. Winters here were difficult on a bicycle; so Lawson moved 34 years ago to Albuquerque. Life was not always easy, but Lawson's strong Christian faith helped him endure. Lawson also leaves behind trusted friends of over 50 years, L. Johnny (late Carey) Lacina of Brenham, TX, and Walter (Gloria) Pilarski of Ransomville, NY. It is our hope Lawson's story will help encourage treatment, compassion and understanding of persons dealing with mental illness. On the day that would have been Lawson's 75th birthday, he was laid to rest with his father, Harold, at Corwin Cemetery, Newfane, NY. A graveside service with military "Taps" was conducted by Rev. James Bastian. Arrangements by Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., Newfane, NY. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com
