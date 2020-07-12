1/
Lee "Toby" CARDUCCI
CARDUCCI - Lee "Toby"
Lee Antonina "Toby" (Faso) Carducci, 89, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Steubenville, OH, originally from Buffalo, NY, left this earth on July 3, 2020, to join the love of her life, Rab, forever after. Her cherished family, Tammy (Ken) Stewart of North Carolina, Kathy (Gary) Milewsky and Sante (Lisa) Carducci of Ohio; nieces; nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren will hold her memory dear. They will miss her beautiful smile, her giving, caring and unselfish ways, her love of fun, fashion and Steelers football, and, of course, her wedding soup, pizzelles and salads. But they will remember her most for the unique individual that she was, always younger than her years, always a pleasure to be around and always there whenever we needed her. There will be no services, but prayers are most certainly welcome. Please offer condolences at www.mostifuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
