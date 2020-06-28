ZIMMERMAN - Leigh Ann
(nee Jardine)
Of West Seneca, NY, June 24, 2020. Dearest mother of Ryan J. (Melody) and Nathaniel Spencer; grandmother of Adam and Owen Spencer; daughter of George N. and the late constance L. (Recher) Jardine; sister of Bryce Jardine and the late Leslie Jardine-Mahy; aunt of Rachel Jardine, stephanie (Josh) Ziccarelli, Katelyn Mahy, and Jordan Mahy. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.