BROWN - Lemmie L.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest, August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Willie J. Brown; mother of Shellrece Cooper; survived by many family and friends. Wake will be on Friday, August 28, 11 AM, followed by Funeral,12 Noon, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. Public walk through from 9 AM to 11 AM. All are asked to wear mask. Interment, Forest Lawn cemetery.







