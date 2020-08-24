1/1
Lena B. (DeMARCO) RALABATE
August 22, 2020, age 100. Born in Farnham, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Josephine (nee Schultz) DeMarco. Beloved wife of 65 years, to the late Samuel M. Ralabate; loving mother of Samuel P. (Patti) Ralabate and Barbara (Raymond, Jr.) Cullinan; cherished grandmother of Kelly Ralabate, Sean, Raymond III (Laura), John (Brenda) and Pat (Molly) Cullinan; adored great-grandmother of Emma, Annabella, Grace, Patrick, Samuel, J.J., Cameron, Jack, Gavin, Connor and Michael; dear sister of the late Josephine, Rosalie, Louisa, Lucille, Paul, James and John; also survived by nieces and nephews. The Family will be present on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Wednesday, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 9:30 AM. Friends Invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY 14225
(716) 832-9200
